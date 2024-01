House of Ministries in Astana not so boring anymore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This summer the House of Ministries in Astana comes to live at night with thousands of small lights scattered on its façade. The building even ‘confesses its love' to Astana, Kazinform reports.

"The left bank of the capital city is beautiful at any time of day. Aesthetic lighting is used to liven up administrative buildings, residential complexes, monuments and bridges at night. For instance, the building of the House of Ministries next to the Akorda presidential residence lights up at night with words "My heart - Astana!" and "EXPO 2017 - Future Energy"," authorities of Yessil district said in a statement.



Authorities also claim they check façade lighting of over 140 buildings in the city every day.