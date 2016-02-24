Housing construction plan overfulfilled by 9% in W Kazakhstan in 2015 - N. Nogayev

URALSK. KAZINFORM - The plan on construction of housing was overfulfilled by 9% in West Kazakhstan region in 2015, Governor

of West Kazakhstan region Nurlan Nogayev told at the meeting with the population of the region.

"The priority task of the executive bodies is development of the housing construction sector. KZT 19.3 billion has been invested in this sphere. 261.9 thousand sq meters of housing has been commissioned, and it is a 1.8% increase compared to 2014. The plan was overfulfilled in this sector by 9% or by 21.9 thousand sq meters," N. Nogayev said.

According to him, KZT 4.5 billion was allocated for financing of housing construction and building of the infrastructure.

KZT 772.5 million will be allocated for completing construction of housing this year.