Housing Construction Savings Bank occupies 75% of domestic credit market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Housing Construction Savings Bank occupies 75% of credit market of Kazakhstan. CEO of the Board of the Bank Aibatyr Zhumagulov told it at a briefing in Astana.

“We have adjusted our monetary policy for the last year economic situation. As a result, we have occupied 20% of the deposit market and 75% of the market of building and mortgage loans,” he said.

Zhumagulov told also about the Bank’s loan portfolio.

“As for the portfolio quality, the share of “toxic loans” in our Bank makes 0.36% only. In other banks this indicator ranges at about 10%. To my mind, our indicators are not bad,” he stressed.