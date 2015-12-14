Housing prices rise in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prices for new housing rose by 11.7 percent for 11 months of 2015 in Kazakhstan, according to the committee on statistics of the country's national economy ministry, according to Trend.az.

This is while the prices for unimproved secondary housing rose by 8.3 percent and decent secondary housing - by 7.4 percent for the same period, said the ministry. The cost of rent for decent housing in Kazakhstan for the period has increased by 3.7 percent. In November, prices for new housing in Kazakhstan increased by 5.5 percent compared to October - up to 248,480 tenge (307.08 tenge = $1) per square meter, unimproved secondary housing - by 2.2 percent - up to 109,870 tenge per square meter, decent secondary housing - by 2.4 percent - up to 186,890 tenge per square meter. The cost of rent for decent housing in November in average in Kazakhstan increased by 0.8 percent - up to 1,283 tenge per square meter. Monitoring of prices on the housing market was carried out in Astana, Almaty and regional centers of Kazakhstan.