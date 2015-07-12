  • kz
    Housing sales in Kazakhstan increased by 20%

    12:02, 12 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Committee on Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan has informed about revitalizing in the housing market.

    Thus, according to the committee, the number of purchase and sales transactions in January-June 2015 amounted to 77,721. In June 2015 the number of registered transactions of housing was 14,773 and compared with the previous month increased by 19.7%. The number of transactions in housing sales in January-June 2015 compared to the corresponding period of the last year grew by 9%.

