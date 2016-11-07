How Americans vote at Presidential elections

CLEVELAND. KAZINFORM On Sunday, November 6, the U.S. held early voting ahead of the main Presidential Elections day. Special correspondent of Kazinform Agency in the U.S. visited yesterday one of the Cuyahoga ballot stations in Cleveland, Ohio.



Higher voter turnout is observed mostly on Saturdays. The main elections day is Tuesday, November 8, which is a work day.

In mid XIX century America was a farming nation. The farmers had to reach the ballot stations by horses or carts, as sometimes they were located too far from their farms.



Saturday was a work day, while Sunday was and remains the day of visiting a church. Wednesday was the day of going to market. That is why Tuesday was set as the Day of Elections.



High voter turnout is observed at weekend. Probably, for these reason, two main candidates concentrated their pre-election campaign in ‘swing’ states on Thursday and Friday.



Ballot papers in Ohio were printed in two languages: English and Spanish. Besides, the voters had to choose the candidates for local judges’ positions.



The voting procedure was organized here very well: pre-election agitation in front of the ballot stations was prohibited. People patiently stand in long queues. There are also special sections for disabled persons.



Both the observers from the Democratic and Republican parties came to the ballot station to monitor the voting process. The early voting results are available online on the website of a district-court.









Steve Rojers, a citizen of Ohio, says he voted for Donald Trump. He believes that the Democrats ‘did everything to worsen the social situation in the country’. ‘They ‘swallowed’ all our taxes. Why should we vote for them?’ he asks.

On the contrary, taxi driver Jack Powell says that Donald Trump is unpredictable for the U.S. and his policy may bring the country to more complicated conditions. In his words, he ‘ he voted primarily against Trump, but not for Hillary Clinton.’

