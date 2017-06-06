How Astana changed ahead of EXPO-2017?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital Astana has changed dramatically ahead of one of the most grandiose events in its history - the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The EXPO town, 40 new residential complexes and a huge shopping arcade appeared on the map of the capital city in a couple of years.



A huge building in the form of a transparent sphere (80m in diameter) that will room the Kazakhstan's pavilion during the EXPO-2017 will surely become the drawing card of the EXPO town.







After the exhibition, the building will become the Kazakhstani museum of the future.







Other places that will draw guests of the exhibition will be the Hall of Energy and the new Congress Hall located on the territory of the exhibition complex.



























Of course, the EXPO town isn't the only thing that has appeared or changed in Astana over the past years.







The Astana International Airport and a railway station went through reconstruction. The Astana International Airport now has a new VIP terminal and a passenger terminal with total area of 47,000 square meters. The new railway station that has been put into service recently will be able to serve up to 35,000 passengers a day.











Astana is getting ready to accommodate up to 2 million tourists in the upcoming three months. Presently, there are 170 hotels in the Kazakh capital city and a number of cheaper options like hostels. 20 more hotels are to be opened soon. Foreign guests can book an apartment at torlet.com during their stay in Astana.



There are only 4 days left until the grand opening of the International exhibition EXPO-2017. The event is expected to offer a wide range of innovative solutions and help Kazakhstan lessen its dependence on traditional energy sources.



















