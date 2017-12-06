How Astana plans to solve the smog problem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana mayor Aset Issekeshev told about the ways to solve the smog problem in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the national teleconference with the participation of the Head of State, mayor Issekeshev said that, according to the city's environmental authorities, 50 percent of pollution comes from transport, namely low-quality gasoline and high motorization. Therefore, he said, the city has developed an algorithm for each segment. He also noted that within the next two years it is planned to install additional equipment at the city's CHP to make it cleaner.



The mayor added that the city is working on introducing requirements for the quality of coal and combustible fuel used in Astana.

According to Mr. Issekeshev, in terms of transport, the task is not an easy one and the first step should be to tighten control over the quality of diesel fuel. Secondly, he highlighted, it is necessary to transfer at least municipal transport to using natural gas.

The mayor also noted that the works will begin immediately and that in terms of CHP, the equipment is already being installed.