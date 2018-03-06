How Astana will celebrate Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nauryz Meiramy (holiday) celebrations in the Kazakh capital will be accompanied by splendid cultural and entertainment events, Kazinform cites the Astana Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

The main celebrations will traditionally take place on March 21 and 22. The open-air festivities will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

There will be an ethno-aul with yurts at the Astana Expo 2017 sites. The organizers will arrange a holiday concert. Performers of Astana theatres and ethnocultural associations will present national ceremonies near each yurt. On the square of the ethno-aul, there will be 5 museum yurts: "Golden Man", "Museum of National Musical Instruments", "Museum of Ethnography of the Kazakh People", "Museum of National Jewelry", and "Museum of National Hunting". There will also be a special zone as a food-court offering national meals such as pilaf, Nauryz Kozhe, and bawyrsaks.



Moreover, the following national sports games will take place there: Qazaq Kuresi, Arqan Tartysy, as well as lifting weights and lifting a sheep. Everyone interested in the competitions is invited.

In addition to outdoor festivities, all the cultural institutions of Astana will host events dedicated to the celebrations of Nauryz holiday.

On March 20, the Youth Palace invites the guests to enjoy "Woman-Spring" concert program.

On March 16, Mangilik Yel Triumphal Arch will host an exhibition of young artists and art photographers of the capital timed to the holiday. The same day, the Directorate for the Preservation of Historical and Cultural Heritage Monuments and Sites will organize the event "Nauryz - Beibischilik Zhane Dostyq Mekkessi" ("Nauryz Is a Holiday of Peace and Friendship").

Photo: madeniet.astana.kz