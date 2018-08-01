How Kazakh female athlete won gold at Asian MMA Championship in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nurzhamal Sadykova of Kazakhstan became an MMA champion at the Asian Championship 2018 that took place in China. Ruslan Aristanov, the trainer of the female fighter, told Kazinform correspondent about how she succeeded.

Nurzhamal Sadykova is Kazakhstan's current MMA champion in the 52 kg weight division. Last week the athlete went to China to participate in the Asian Championship, where she defended the honor of our country and won gold.

"As I was not there, I watched all the fights online. And, putting [the fights] into comparison, I can say that Nurzhamal did not give it her all but performed well. Besides, comparing with the last championship, she has made a good progress as she threw punches and used techniques correctly. That is, she already had a plan for the fight, and she was well prepared, and, therefore, defeated her opponents. Winning the final fight against a Chinese athlete brought her gold," says Aristanov.