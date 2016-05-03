How Kazakh military women changed in 550 years? (PHOTO VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The history of the Kazakh army is a part of the world history.

Valiant batyrs (knights) among who were females fought for independence and freedom. Defense Ministry press service has created a video on the eve of the holiday.

Kazakh people were at wars with Dzhungars, participated in the World War II and military conflicts in Afghanistan.

To date Kazakhstan army includes more than 8, 000 female soldiers who are honorably fulfilling their sacred duty.

May 7 Kazakhstan will celebrate Defender of the Fatherland Day.



