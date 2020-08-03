How many healthcare workers got infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan, 8,518 medical workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic, Azhar Giniyat, Vice Minister of Health, told an online briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Vice Minister of Health said data on pneumonia cases among medical workers are not available. According to her, all medical workers affected by COVID-19 or pneumonia can receive monetary compensations.

Notably, earlier Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has unveiled the updated COVID-19 and pneumonia statistics.

As of August 3, the country has reported 1,069 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 798 pneumonia cases not confirmed by PCR tests.