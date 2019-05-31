How many int'l observers accredited for Kazakhstan presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will conduct accreditation of observers of foreign countries and international organizations until 6:00 pm on June 3, said Central Election Commission member Zauresh Baimoldina, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On 23rd and 30th May, we received recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the accreditation of observers of a number of missions: 323 observers of the CIS Mission, 15 observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, 263 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, 18 observers of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, 9 observers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States; 1 observer of the SCO Mission," Zauresh Baimoldina told an open meeting of the CEC of Kazakhstan.



Alongside this, the Kazakh MFA recommended 91 observers of 31 foreign countries, including representatives of the central electoral authorities of India, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.



"The CEC of the Republic of Kazakhstan will conduct accreditation of observers of foreign countries and international organizations until 6:00 p.m.," she said.

According to Zauresh Baimoldina, as of May 31, the number of observers of international organizations and foreign countries is 967.