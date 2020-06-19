How many Kazakhstanis undergo treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyazat Aktayeva has commented on the current epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the Friday session of the Government, Vice Minister Aktayeva revealed that the overall caseload in Kazakhstan had already totaled 23,960 cases, including 16,351 infected patients and 7,609 asymptomatic cases.

«13,716 patients continue to receive necessary treatment. 10,139 have been released from quarantine after fully recovering from the novel virus. The COVID-19 has claimed 105 lives in Kazakhstan. Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has performed 1,271,471 COVID-19 tests,» said Aktayev while addressing the Government.

According to her, there are 56 laboratories that perform COVID-19 tests across Kazakhstan. Up to 28,000 tests are performed daily. There are plans to increase the number of COVID-19 tests to 30,000-35,000 per day.