How many medals is Kazakhstan projected to win in PyeongChang

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Foreign economists and sports journalists gave their predictions as to how many medals Team Kazakhstan will haul at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, Sports Illustrated's 2018 Olympic Medal Picks predicts two medal's for the country's national team, silver in Men's Moguls (Dmitry Reikherd) and bronze in 50K Mass Start Classical (Alexey Poltoranin). Associated Press, however, gives Kazakhstan only one medal, bronze in Men's Moguls for Reikherd.

According to a model devised by three economists from the University of Groningen (UG), which is based on previous Olympic results, the home advantage and World Championship results, Team Kazakhstan will not win any medals in PyeongChang.

As previously reported, Gracenote analysts predict 1 bronze medal for Kazakhstan (Dmitry Reikherd - Men's Moguls).