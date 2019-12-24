How many tweets did Tokayev send as President?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, has announced statistics on Head of State's activity on social networks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, since taking the office of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent 862 tweets related to pressing problems of the country and various events in society. Since April the current year about one million followers subscribed to Head of State’s Instagram account. The President has made 60 posts on Instagram.

Uali also recalled that the President had implemented a number of important actions as part of the Elbasy initiative «The Year of Youth». The arrangements were related to the provision of housing, employment and access to education.

In addition there were allocated funds to include «Zhas Kssipker» and «Zhas Maman» projects in the Enbek employment program.