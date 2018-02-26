How much Kazakhstan is to pay its Olympics 2018 athletes

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Now that the Winter Olympic Games 2018 are over, Kazakhstan's participants can count on state reward from the government, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh Government Decree as of December 19, 2014, financial incentive is paid only to the participants of the Olympic Games who won any of the 1st to 6th medal places. Yuliya Galysheva, bronze winner in freestyle moguls, and the national short track team (6th place) are the athletes who fit this criterion.

Yuliya Galysheva is to receive USD 75,000 from the Government of Kazakhstan.

Each participant of the male short-track team consisting of Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaliyev, Denis Nikisha, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, will receive USD 20,000 from national budget.

Coaches will also receive financial incentives: The coach incentive for Yuliya Galysheva's medal amounts to USD 75,000 and will be shared among the first coach (10%), personal coach (80%) and lead coach of Kazakhstan's national team (10%)..

In team sports financial rewards are provided for the lead coach of the national team and two coaches indicated in the Rules item 2, subitem 3.

Short-track coaches' reward amounts to USD 15,000. In total, Kazakhstan is to pay athletes and coaches USD 185,000.