How much money Kazakh Paralympians will earn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Director of the Kazakh Directorate of National Teams and Sports Reserve Alexey Kryuchkov told Sportinform correspondent about the prize money Kazakhstan's Paralympic athletes will receive if they win medals at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

"The decision regarding this issue has already been made. Like the Olympic team, our Paralympians will get $250,000 for gold. A silver medal is worth $150,000, and for the third place the athletes will receive $75,000," Kryuchkov said. "There are also cash payments for 4th, 5th and 6th places amounting to $30,000, $10,000, and $5,000, respectively. We have monitored the bonus payments for victories in other states and found that there are no such high money rewards in any country. Kazakhstan tops the list. It is a very good motivation. However, I hope it will not become the main one for our Paralympic athletes. Cash payments are just a secondary thing, though a very pleasant one."

It is to be recalled that the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea will be held from 9th to 18th March 2018. 670 athletes will take part in the Games. The program includes competitions in six sports: Alpine skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country Skiing, Ice Sledge Hockey, Snowboarding, and Wheelchair Curling.

Seven athletes will defend the honor of Kazakhstan in PyeongChang: Kairat Kanafin (who will be accompanied by his guide Anton Zhdanovich), Alexander Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, Denis Petrenko, Alexander Kolyadin, and Zhanyl Zhaltabayeva.