How much will it cost to rent an apartment in EXPO Town?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The representatives of the EXPO 2017 participating countries, who will come to Astana to decorate their national pavilions, will have to pay from 40,00 tenge to 50,000 tenge per day for renting a lux-apartment in EXPO Town, according to Executive Director of the EXPO Town Galymzhan Karymsakov.

“40 apartments (30% of which are of ‘Gold’ category) have already been equipped with everything needed. All the apartments will be divided into 3 categories – A, B, C. The apartments were built primarily for the national commissioners of participating countries. In whole, we plan to hand over 750 apartments of various categories to the exhibition participants,” Karymsakov said in an interview with mass media.





“40 apartments have been prepared in three weeks. 750 apartments will be ready in total by March 2017. 150 apartments will be finished in November. We’ll start accommodating the participants in December,” he added.

According to him, the area of the A-class apartment (Gold) will make approximately 100 square meters. The layout and furniture of the apartments vary too. Gold-class apartments will be provided with modern furniture, a washing machine, a refrigerator, a TV-set and a dishwasher.





“Being the operator of the EXPO Town, we invest our own funds in the project. We also arrange the issues regarding accommodation of the commissioners and other participants of the exhibition. The amount of investments in the project makes around 2.7bln tenge, which will be spent on purchase of furniture, household appliances and other required things,” noted Karymsakov.





Besides, some guests will be offered discounts, which will depend on the volume of the countries’ orders.

“Thus, we will offer discounts to the countries which order the biggest number of apartments. The prices are presently discussed with the Astana EXPO 2017 national company. The approximate prices for a Gold-class apartment will make preliminary 40,000-50,000 tenge per day. Silver-class apartments will cost 30,000 tenge per day. We expect that our guests will check-in for at least one month. Some of them will live here for six months,” he explained.





EXPO Town covers the area of 175 hectares allocated as per the Astana General Layout.

The adjusting area of 150 hectares will be used for placement of auxiliary facilities of the exhibition and transport infrastructure, including parking areas and public transport.





More than 42% of the EXPO territory will be used for building national pavilions.



