How Nursultan Nazarbayev solved Russian-Turkish crisis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onzhanov told how Nursultan Nazarbayev settled the Russian-Turkish crisis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today "Khabar" aired the documentary "Peacemaker", which tells about the role of Kazakh President Nazarbayev in the settlement of the Russian-Turkish crisis.

"Four days after the downing of the warplane (RF), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan contacted our President. And straight away I would like to note that the conversation was very complicated, and the reason for that was Nursultan Nazarbayev's disapproval of the Turkish armed forces actions," Nurlan Onzhanov said.

He noted that President Nazarbayev has always stood for the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

"In the conversation, the Head of State noted the longstanding friendly relations between Russia and Turkey and told his counterpart there was a chance to settle the situation peacefully. At the end of the conversation Erdogan gave his consent to negotiations with the President of Russia," he added.