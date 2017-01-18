How to join KazGeo expedition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the presidium of the Kazakh Geographic Society Tolegen Tastanbekov has told how one can become a member of the expedition which travels in different parts of the world, including the Antarctic.

"At the moment we are setting up the membership of KazGeo. We have our website and pages in social networks. All information can be tracked online. We announce about expeditions and activities, and anyone who is willing to participate can apply. Members of the expedition are interviewed and selected by the commission. We measure all physical and other parameters. The most important is that a person must be physically fit and morally prepared", Tolegen Tastanbekov said during the press conference.

As earlier reported, the members of the "Pole of Independence" which was conducted under the auspices of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan with support of Kazakhstan's National Geographic Society, have come back to Kazakhstan.

Within 42 days the members of the Kazakh exhibition performed a speedy climbing to Winson peak, reached the South Pole on the ski and conducted a scientific research in the severe conditions of the Antarctica. The members of the expedition are scientists and athletes - captain Magzhan Sagimbayev, athletes Yurii Yushin, Ilyas Galimbekov, research associates Daulet Sharipov, Arman Baimukhamedov and Aliya Yernazarova, who was the only girl in the team.