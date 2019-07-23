  • kz
    How to obtain electronic visa to Kazakhstan

    08:37, 23 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - While there is an exclusion for some countries (with the UK, Ireland and Iceland being one of them), the general rule is that you do need to obtain a visa to visit Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

    Starting from 1 January 2019, Kazakhstanintroduced a pilot mode of the procedure for obtaining a single entry visa forforeigners in electronic format. The electronic visa is issued through the Visaand Migration Portal.

    An electronic visa is issued based on aninvitation from the Kazakh side, which is issued in the migration service unitsof the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan. Tourist electronic visas areissued to citizens of 117 states, business and medical treatment visas - tocitizens of 23 states.

    The passport provided by the recipient of a visashould meet the following criteria:

    - should not cause doubts in authenticityand belonging to its owner, have reservations, notes, erasures and corrections,torn or unsewn pages;

    - should have at least 2 blank pages;

    - should expire no earlier than 3 monthsfrom the expiry date of the requested visa;

    - should not have marks of extension.

    When the travel document (passport) isreplaced, the electronic visa must be obtained again. In case of discrepanciesbetween the information in the electronic visa and in the travel document thatproves the identity, the electronic visa is considered invalid and this mayserve as a reason for refusing entry to Kazakhstan.

    Foreigners can enter/exit the territory ofKazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through the checkpoints ofinternational airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. When crossing the state borderand during his/her stay in Kazakhstan, the foreigner must have the passport andthe printed electronic visa.

    Foreigners with electronic visas areexempt from registration with the migration service authorities. The invitingside must inform the migration authorities about the foreigners staying withthem within three working days from the date of their arrival.

    Visa and Migration Portal (step-by-step e-visaissuance algorithm):

    - in order to obtain an electronic visa,the foreigner should register on the website of the Visa and Migration Portal;

    - go to the «electronic visa« sectionand confirm the invitation;

    - learn about the requirements forobtaining an electronic visa;

    - enter the invitation number (sent by theinviting side) and fill in the passport details;

    - after confirming the invitation, confirmthe compliance of the information in the electronic visa and in the traveldocument that proves the identity;

    - pay the consular fee online (it isimportant to return to the personal account of the portal after payment);

    - print the electronic visa (the visa isformed on the personal account);

    - present the printed electronic visa whenpassing through passport control at international airports in Nur-Sultan andAlmaty.

    Listof countries whose citizens may obtain an electronic single entry tourist visato enter Kazakhstan

    1. Algeria

    2. Andorra

    3. Angola

    4. Antigua and Barbuda

    5. Aruba

    6. The Bahamas

    7. Bahrain

    8. Bangladesh

    9. Barbados

    10. Belize

    11. Benin

    12. Bhutan

    13. Bolivia

    14. Botswana

    15. Brunei

    16. Burkina Faso - Upper Volta

    17. Burundi

    18. Cambodia

    19. Cameroon

    20. Central African Republic

    21. Chad

    22. China

    23. Colombia

    24. The Comoros

    25. Republic of the Congo

    26. Costa Rica

    27. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

    28. Cuba

    29. Democratic People's Republic of Korea

    30. Djibouti

    31. Dominica

    32. Dominican Republic

    33. El Salvador

    34. Eritrea

    35. Ethiopia

    36. Faroe Islands

    37. Fiji

    38. Gabon

    39. Gambia

    40. Ghana

    41. Grenada

    42. Guatemala

    43. Guinea

    44. Guinea-Bissau

    45.Guyana

    46.Haiti

    47.Honduras

    48.India

    49.Indonesia

    50.Jamaica

    51.Kenya

    52.Kiribati

    53.Kuwait

    54.Laos

    55.Lebanon

    56.Lesotho

    57.Liberia

    58.Liechtenstein

    59.Macao

    60.Macedonia

    61.Madagascar

    62.Malawi

    63.Maldives

    64.Mali

    65.Marshall Islands

    66.Mauritania

    67.Mauritius

    68.Micronesia

    69.Montenegro

    70.Morocco

    71.Mozambique

    72.Myanmar (Burma)

    73.Namibia

    74.Nauru

    75.Nepal

    76. Nicaragua

    77. Niger

    78. Nigeria

    79. Oman

    80. Palau

    81. Panama

    82. Papua New Guinea

    83. Paraguay

    84. Peru

    85. Philippines

    86. Qatar

    87. Rwanda

    88. Saint Kitts and Nevis

    89. Saint Lucia

    90. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

    91. Samoa

    92. San Marino

    93. Sao Tome and Principe

    94. Saudi Arabia

    95. Senegal

    96. Seychelles

    97. Sierra Leone

    98. South Africa

    99. Sri Lanka

    100. Suriname

    101. Swaziland

    102. Tanzania

    103. Thailand

    104. Togo

    105. Tonga

    106. Trinidad and Tobago

    107. Tunisia

    108. Turkmenistan

    109. Tuvalu

    110. Uganda

    111. Uruguay

    112. Vanuatu

    113. Vatican

    114. Venezuela

    115. Viet Nam

    116. Zambia

    117. Zimbabwe

    Listof countries whose citizens may obtain an electronic single entry business andmedical treatment visa to Kazakhstan:

    1. Bahamas

    2. Bermuda

    3. Burundi

    4. Cambodia

    5. Cuba

    6. Greenland

    7. Haiti

    8. Honduras

    9. Indonesia

    10. Kuwait

    11. Laos

    12. Macao

    13.Macedonia

    14.Montenegro

    15.Morocco

    16.Nicaragua

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
