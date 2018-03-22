How Turkmens celebrate the feast of spring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's colorful rejoicings in Turkemistan are all about to show reverence to the national spring holiday and the international day Novruz. Flamboyant folklore and ethnographic performances, staging of ancient rites, bright national costumes, music, songs and dances which came from the remote past emphasize the deep symbolism of the ancient festivity in honor of the alchemy of spring.

Celebration of Novruz reflects adherence to the traditions and national culture which are like a huge oak bestowing people with the beauty of its blooming having its roots deep in the native soil.

Listed by the UNESCO as non-material cultural heritage, the international day Novruz has absorbed the spiritual and moral values of the peoples of the world, including Turkmens.

Each year this day in Turkmenistan gathers numerous guests from different countries of the world who are invited to share the joy and wealth of the national spiritual heritage and embrace the pure emotions and sublime thoughts which the sunny rays of Novruz carry.



The main events are ongoing in the picturesque submontane valley at "Nowruz ýaýlasy" place where the grand exposition replicating the traditional household of Turkmens unfolds under the sky.



The equinox day is associated with agricultural calendar manifesting the start of field work and a new agricultural year.

The Turkmen village with yurts, carpeted gazebo, farmstead with domestic animals, steaming pots, handicraft shops is combined with oriental bazar with colorful trade tents, and entertainers, magic cloth with all possible gastronomic pleasures of the national cuisine.



Accompanied by musical and ethnographic performances and exhibition of decorative and applied art, here the moments of preparation for Nowruz are reproduced including work processes, such as grain grinding, bolting flour, and rolling dough for mutton pies "chebureks" which will be baked in in the pots.

The large pots effuse teasing fragrance of pishme - traditional Nowruz dish and Turkmen pilav.



Guests taste the national dishes washing them down with camel "chal" or hot green tea prepared in a tuncha, a traditional bellied jar, in the open fire.

The artists of the famous horse sports group "Galkynysh" were a huge hit.

Special place and time in the holiday was devoted to games and fun.



Demonstration of yurt assembly is another item in the celebratory program. The most practical and comfortable dwelling for the people who by virtue of their nomadic life style used to migrate. Those who tried to make the yurt were convinced how easy it is to set it up and how well-thought the design is. The art of manual carpet making was on top of the ice-berg of folk handicraft.

The camels of wedding caravan with a bride in palanquin are walking haughtily.

The ancient dance "kushtdepti" hypnotizes with the magic of gestures and energy of moves.