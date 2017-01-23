How Universiade changed Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazinform presents a photo essay about how the city changed for the Universiade-2017.





Less than a week left before the start of the Universiade and the final preparations are being made in the city. Almaty has changed markedly - here and there you can see the Universiade logo. New venues have fit into the architecture of the southern capital.



The Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017. 2,000 athletes from 58 countries will compete for 543 medals in 12 types of sports. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The organizers expect arrival of 30,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and worldwide. The 28th Winter Universiade Almaty will be broadcast in more than 100 countries and over 1 bln people will be able to watch the event.













































