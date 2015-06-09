HSBC to cut more than 20,000 jobs globally

LONDON. KAZINFORM - HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is planning to cut 8,000 jobs in the UK as it tries to reduce costs and simplify its business.

The bank has 48,000 UK workers and will make cuts in both its retail and investment banking operations. A total of 25,000 jobs could be axed globally, meaning close to 10% of HSBC's 266,000 workers will go. The bank will also 'ringfence' its UK operations and sell businesses in Turkey and Brazil, it said on Tuesday, BBC News reports. 'Treated fairly' Dominic Hook, national officer with the union Unite, called on HSBC to achieve any job cuts through voluntary means and natural attrition. He said the bank had not had a voluntary redundancy scheme in the past. "It's really sad that all our members, all the hard work they've done to try to get the bank back working properly after all the scandals of the last few years, are going to be paying with their jobs," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed said the UK job cuts would come as a shock to staff: "Global banking now is a far tougher business than it was pre-the financial crisis. It is hard to get profits." HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver is "running a bank that investors believe simply doesn't make enough money", he added. Our correspondent said the bank was now looking to "reduce its footprint in developed economies". 'World has changed' The news comes ahead of a presentation that Mr Gulliver will give to investors and analysts in his second major strategy plan since taking up the role in 2011. "We recognise that the world has changed and we need to change with it. That is why we are outlining the following... strategic actions that will further transform our organisation," he said in a statement. The 10-point plan aims to cut costs by up to $5bn (£3.25bn) and increase investment in Asia - particularly in China. "Asia [is] expected to show high growth and become the centre of global trade over the next decade," Mr Gulliver said. "Our actions will allow us to capture expected future growth opportunities." HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares rose almost 1% following the announcement, but remain down 9% over the past 12 months. Headquarters decision James Antos, analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia, said the plan would not restore investor confidence in HSBC. "Slaughtering the staff is not necessarily the solution unless management makes the bank considerably less complex," he said. HSBC said it would make a decision on whether to move its headquarters out of the UK by the end of the year. There has been speculation that the British bank may relocate its headquarters to Hong Kong since it announced the review in April.