Huge amounts of precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Mar 28-30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather fronts from the European part of Russia are moving through the territory of Kazakhstan. They will cause shower of sleet, fog and black ice in most regions of the country in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of precipitation will be very high in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Rains, fog and shower of sleet are forecast for these parts of the country. Temperature will be 3-5°C higher than normal.



Colder temperatures are expected in western Kazakhstan on March 30.