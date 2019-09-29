  • kz
    Huge bone of prehistoric animal unearthed in Kazakhstan

    16:00, 29 September 2019
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The huge bone of some prehistoric animal was unearthed in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Facebook user Uzakbai Shakhmet posted the photo of the huge bone of the prehistoric animal which lived there around millions years ago. It was discovered in Indersky district on the Ural riverside.

    «At first glance the bone found seems to belong to a mammoth. But it should be studied thoroughly,» the famous archeologist Marat Kassenov said.

    History of Kazakhstan Atyrau region Interesting facts and stories
