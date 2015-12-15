Huge Christmas ball in central Moscow may be listed in Guinness Book

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A giant ball decorating Moscow's Manege Square near the Kremlin may be listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's largest Christmas ornament, a local official said on Tuesday.

"A 15-metre Christmas tree and a huge 17-metre ball will be decorating Manege Square," said Alexey Nemeryuk, head of the city's Trade and Services department. "We expect the ball to be listed by Guinness as the largest Christmas ornament."

The ball is made of 23,000 small multi-media orbs displaying scenarios such as snowfall, northern lights and other phenomena.

A map of Russia is installed under the ball, which also has a TV screen inside to broadcast New Year congratulations from Russian stars. President Vladimir Putin's traditional New Year address will be broadcast on the screen on December 31.

Manege Square will be one of the sites of Moscow's Christmas festival, to be held from December 18 to January 10.

Kazinform refers to TASS