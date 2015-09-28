  • kz
    Huge fire sweeps through vessels in Hong Kong&#39;s Victoria Harbour

    04:13, 28 September 2015
    HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Fire destroyed several vessels anchored at the Shau Kei Wan typhoon shelter in Kong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

    At least five people - all from the same family - were slightly injured, according to South China Morning Post.

    At least nine craft were affected by the fire, which started at around 2 pm. At least one of was burnt down to its skeleton.

    Loud explosions were heard as fire crews were mobilized on the water to put out the blaze. The fire was classified as a No 3 alarm at 2:38pm. The burning vessels were some 200 meters from the shore.

    By 3:15pm, the blaze had still not been extinguished. The cause was not immediately known.

    Source: China Daily

    World News News
