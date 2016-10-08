Huge Kazakh refinery to stop operation for overhaul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Shymkent Refinery, one of the three largest oil refineries in Kazakhstan, will be closed for an overhaul from Oct. 10 to Nov. 12, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, which owns the refinery, said.

The overhaul will improve the refinery's capacity and safety.



Moreover, the Shymkent Refinery is undergoing a modernization which will significantly improve the quality of its products, the environmental friendliness of the products, and ensure the output of high-octane gasoline meeting the K5 standard (analogue of Euro 5 standard in the countries of the Customs Union).



The modernization will not be suspended in the period of the overhaul.



Design capacity of Shymkent Refinery is 6 million tons per year. Its refining depth reached 75 percent in 2015.



Three huge refineries - Atyrau, Shymkent and Pavlodar - operate in Kazakhstan.



Source: Trend