    Huge sinkhole at subway construction site causes havoc in Fukuoka

    14:14, 08 November 2016
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM A huge sinkhole opened up on a major road in downtown Fukuoka on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic, power supplies and banking systems, with local authorities evacuating nearby areas for fear of gas leaks and more cave-ins.

    No injuries have been reported at the site near JR Hakata Station, they said. The southwestern Japan city office said it suspects the cause of the accident was linked to ongoing construction work for the Nanakuma Line subway.

    As of 10 a.m., the sinkhole had grown to some 30 meters in length, around 27 meters in width and about 15 meters in depth, according to the city government. TV footage showed the hole filled with water from underground channels.

    Source: Kyodo 

     

