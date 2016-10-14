  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Huge swimming pool, school of boxing to be built in Kostanay after Rio success

    09:48, 14 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Olympic swimming pool and a school of boxing are to be built in Kostanay city, Kazinform has learnt from kstnews.kz.

    Kostanay authorities have already earmarked over 100 million tenge (KZT) to develop design and estimate documentation for two sport facilities.

    The new sport complex with a 50m-long swimming pool is expected to be constructed in ‘Aeroport' micro-district. In the future Kostanay city will be able to host international swimming tournaments.

    There are plans to construct the school of boxing in the city as well. Local authorities credit success of Kazakhstani Olympic champions - boxers Vassiliy Levit and Ivan Dychko at the recent Olympics. Both athletes grew up and rose to the boxing stardom in Kostanay region.

    Tags:
    Sport Kostanay region Construction Regions 2016 Olympic Games News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!