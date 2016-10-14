Huge swimming pool, school of boxing to be built in Kostanay after Rio success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Olympic swimming pool and a school of boxing are to be built in Kostanay city, Kazinform has learnt from kstnews.kz.

Kostanay authorities have already earmarked over 100 million tenge (KZT) to develop design and estimate documentation for two sport facilities.



The new sport complex with a 50m-long swimming pool is expected to be constructed in ‘Aeroport' micro-district. In the future Kostanay city will be able to host international swimming tournaments.



There are plans to construct the school of boxing in the city as well. Local authorities credit success of Kazakhstani Olympic champions - boxers Vassiliy Levit and Ivan Dychko at the recent Olympics. Both athletes grew up and rose to the boxing stardom in Kostanay region.