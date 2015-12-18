Human capital development is driving factor of Kazakhstan’s economic boost – KSA Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Human capital development is a driving factor in economic boost of Kazakhstan. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Gorm Said Malhana said it commenting on the Kazakh President’s latest address to the nation.

According to the Ambassador, the global financial crisis is caused by low oil prices. “Kazakhstan is rich both in oil and other mineral resources. In recent time, Kazakhstan has been giving special attention to the development of human resources, which is an important factor of the country’s further economic boost. To my mind, it is important to train the specialists in innovations sector, taking into consideration that your country strives to be among 30 most developed states of the world. Both Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia should not concentrate on oil only,” he said.

Saudi Arabia was among the first to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence. Since 1991 this country has been following development of our foreign policy and economic transformations taking place in our country. A joint Business Council was established this year following the visit of KSA delegation to Kazakhstan.

As for financial sector, the foreign diplomat noted that Kazakhstan had a huge potential for the establishment of the Islamic Financing Centre. “I am confident that Saudi banks and companies will join the development of the Astana International Financial Centre,” he added.

“I would like to wish peace and wellbeing to the President and people of Kazakhstan! I wish further achievements to your country too!” the Ambassador said.