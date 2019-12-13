Human remains found in area where Chilean air force plane went missing

SANTIAGO de CHILE. KAZINFORM Human remains have been found near the area where an Antarctica-bound Chilean military plane with 38 people on board recently disappeared, a regional official told EFE Wednesday, EFE reports.

The announcement came shortly after the Chilean Air Force (FACh) reported finding sponge remains from the aircraft floating in the sea at the same location, the Drake Passage that separates South America from Antarctica, whose waters are considered some of the most turbulent on the planet.