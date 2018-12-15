Human resources to determine country’s economic power in 21st century - President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the importance of Kazakhstanis' prosperity as an integral aspect for the future economic success of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent has learned from the press service of Akorda.

"Dear friends. At the new stage of Independence, we are to create a smart economy, a developed social infrastructure, and an effective educational system. The cornerstone of the public policy will be a consistent improvement in the quality of life, ensuring a high level of public security and a steady growth in the prosperity of our citizens. The new industrialization program will focus on the development of ‘the economy of simple things', the emergence of the innovative private business ecosystem, and the increase in the scientific content of Kazakhstan's production," the Head of State said, giving a speech dedicated to Independence Day.

He also emphasized that Kazakhstan strives to digitalize all spheres of life, making it possible to optimize the country's resources and increase labor productivity at domestic enterprises.

The President also said: "In order to successfully advance, we need to implement a radical reform of the law enforcement system. It is impossible to create a competitive state without citizens' trust in the police and the courts."



Besides, he underlined the importance of comprehensive social modernization, adding that around one million Kazakhstanis have obtained housing over the years of Independence and more than 70 million square meters of housing will be built in the next five years.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also made a few remarks about the achievements in the educational sector and the importance of human capital for the prosperity of the country.

"This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Bolashak Program, which has been essential in the successful establishment and development of our state. Nazarbayev University and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools also make a serious contribution to the preparation of the new generation of domestic professionals. Investing in the country's human capital is the most effective investment strategy. Therefore, within five years, we plan to increase expenditure on health and education to 10 percent of GDP.



Kazakhstan's economic power and geopolitical influence in the 21st century will be determined by the level of health, intellectual base, creative potential, diligence, and patriotism of our young citizens. That is why the next year is declared as the Year of Youth. I am sure that our generation of Independence will decently respond to all the challenges of the time and ensure the well-being and prosperity of every Kazakhstani family," the Head of State said.