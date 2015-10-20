Human Rights Commission recommends Govt to adopt new law on peaceful assemblies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Human Rights Commission of the President of Kazakhstan recommends the Government to elaborate and adopt a new law on the procedure for the organization and conducting of peaceful assemblies, meetings, processions, pickets and demonstrations in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Commission Tastemir Abishev told during presentation of the report "On Human Rights in Kazakhstan" in Astana today.

"The Commission has recommended and developed a new draft law on holding peaceful assemblies and meetings in Kazakhstan or insert significant amendments to the current law on peaceful meetings," Abishev said. He reminded that the current Law was adopted on March 17, 1995. "The Commission thinks that this law requires to be improved, as its conceptual framework does not conform to the international pact on civil and political rights," he explained.