Human rights in the spotlight of roundtable in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of the State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participated Friday in a roundtable of the Human Rights Commission under the President of Kazakhstan dedicated to the International Human Rights Day.

"Over the years of independence Kazakhstan has done a great deal of work in order to establish the rule of law and democratic traditions reflected in our Constitution. Dynamically developing national system of human rights protection operates in the republic and the Commission and the Ombudsman Institute are its indispensable part," Secretary Abdykalikova said at the event. Attending the roundtable were Chairman of the Commission Kuanysh Sultanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Idrissov, Minister of Justice Berik Imashev, UNDP Resident Representative for Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura and many others. The participants exchanged their views on a wide range of issues related to human rights and freedoms and bringing national mechanisms in this sphere in sync with international standards.