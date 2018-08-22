Human rights protection mechanisms discussed at seminar in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Human Rights Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the participation of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Karaganda Regional Administration, conducted training seminar "National and International Mechanisms for the Protection of Human Rights in Kazakhstan" for civil servants, NGOs and public members of Karaganda city and Karaganda region, Kazinform cites the Domestic Policy Department.

Deputy Head of the Domestic Policy Department Gulnara Kassembayeva, Secretary of the Human Rights Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tastemir Abishev, National Human Rights Project Officer of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana Gulmira Kuanzhanova addressed the participants of the training seminar.

The attendees studied the national and international systems for the protection of human rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The mechanisms of national human rights institutions' interaction with judicial and law enforcement authorities, other government authorities, as well as civil society institutions, were considered at the seminar.

They considered topical issues of protection of civil, labor, socio-economic, cultural rights of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and other persons permanently or temporarily residing in Kazakhstan. The participants got familiar with the mechanisms for preventing and resolving possible labor and social conflicts in the society.

Through case studies, members and experts of the Commission T.Abishev, O.Volkova and S.Zharkenova told not only about the rights and freedoms of a person and a citizen but also about citizens' duties to State and society.



Secretary of the Commission Mr. Abishev emphasized the importance of human rights training seminars in the regions of Kazakhstan for raising the local population's awareness about human rights and freedoms, judicial and extrajudicial mechanisms to protect human rights, as well as the legal culture of all sections of society.

During the training seminar, the participants got to know the human rights monitoring functions of the United Nations, the competence of the supervisory bodies established by the UNб and discussed the mechanisms for examining citizens' individual complaints in the respective UN committees.

At the end of the seminar, the attendees dwelt on the Head of State's Five Institutional Reforms and Five Social Initiatives including the mechanisms for the practical implementation, as well as provisions for the spiritual modernization in Kazakhstan within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program.

Besides, the participants shared best practices in the field of protection and promotion of human rights. The experts of the Commission answered the participants' questions.

It should be mentioned that chiefs and employees of the local law enforcement and judicial authorities, educational, healthcare and cultural institutions, and representatives of civil society and youth organizations also participated in the training seminar.