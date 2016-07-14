Humanitarian aid of Kazakhstan to help liquidate consequences of flood in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited Olgii town in Mongolia today, where he met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.

It should be noted that 90 thousand people live in Olgii town and 88.7% of them are Kazakhs, Pm.kz informs.

According to local residents, the leadership of Mongolia pay special attention to the problems of the Kazakh diaspora. As of today, 43 secondary schools are functioning in the region.

Besides, the Kazakh language newspaper "Zhana Omir" is issued in the town.

K. Massimov also noted that on the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan will render financial assistance to the families suffering from the consequences of the flood in Olgii town.

The Kazakh Prime Minister expressed his hope that the help Kazakhstan provides would assist in liquidation of the consequences of the natural disaster.

Mongolian Olgii town had a devastating flood on July 10.

As earlier reported, K. Massimov arrived in Mongolia for participation in the ASEM Summit scheduled to be held in Ulan Bator on July 15.