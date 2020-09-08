Humanitarian cargo from Russia delivered to W Kazakhstan rgn

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The humanitarian cargo sent by the members of the ethnocultural association of Kazakhs has been delivered to West Kazakhstan region from Russia’s city of Saratov. The cargo included personal protective means such as masks, respirators, gloves and doctors’ coats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Due to the fact that the epidemic situation of the region is stable, it is said that the personal protective means will not be distributed among the hospitals, but will be stored in the warehouses. In case the COVID-19 situation worsens, they will be sent to the hospitals.

Notably, the region has recently received the humanitarian cargo from Germany.

It is said that 7 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours.