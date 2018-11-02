Humanoid robot to welcome Petropavlovsk Interregional Coop Forum guests

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM On November 9, 2018 the capital of North Kazakhstan region - Petropavlovsk - will host the 15th Forum of Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Forum, Kazinform reports.

Humanoid robot Thespian is getting ready for the Forum too. He is expected to greet Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin at the Schoolchildren Palace in Petropavlovsk.



‘Thespian' is an old English term for a dramatic actor. He is one of the most emotional robots in the world. Being fluent in 17 languages, Thespian demonstrates good manners and can even dance Qara-Jorga (folk dance). Thespian can also replace a guide, conférencier, moderator at exhibitions and forums and perform many other functions.



The meeting of the heads of state will be held in a conference room of the Palace.



As many as 200 people are expected to join the plenary session.