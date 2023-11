ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Office of Astana city roads, reported it plans to repair the overpass on the Bogenbai Batyr avenue across the Gastello street (so-called "humpbacked bridge").

In this connection, from February 24th to 25th the overpass will be partially closed before the Valikhanov street.



The Office encourages residents and visitors to plan their route in advance to avoid traffic jams.