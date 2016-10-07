  • kz
    Hundreds dead in Haitian storm disaster

    07:20, 07 October 2016
    PORT-AU-PRINCE. KAZINFORM - The death toll in Haiti as a result of Hurricane Matthew has soared to 283, the government says.

    Some 50 people were reported to have died in the southern town of Roche-a-Bateau alone, BBC News reports.

    The peninsula's main city, Jeremie, saw 80% of its buildings levelled. In Sud province 30,000 homes were destroyed.

    The hurricane has again been upgraded to a Category Four storm, the second highest hurricane classification, as it heads for the US state of Florida.

    The new death toll was given by Haitian government officials. On Thursday, a toll of just over 100 was being given.

    Hurricane Matthew - the most powerful Caribbean storm in nearly a decade - has pounded the Bahamas after slicing through Haiti and Cuba.

