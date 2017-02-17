Hundreds of migrants storm fence to reach Spanish enclave of Ceuta

LONDON. KAZINFORM Several hundred migrants have stormed a six-metre (20 ft) security fence that separates Morocco from Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, BBC reported.

Police said security cameras showed around 600 migrants, some with shears and clubs, breaking through one of the gates.



More than 300 reportedly made it across the razor wire barrier.



Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish territory in North Africa, have the EU's only land borders with Africa.



As a result, they are popular crossing points for migrants hoping to reach a new life in Europe.



The Red Cross is treating about 400 migrants at its centre in Ceuta and dispatched five ambulances to help, the local emergency service said on Twitter.



Many of those who tried to break through the fence were pushed back by Moroccan security forces.



Dozens who made it across celebrated in the streets in the early hours of the day, with some shouting "freedom", TV footage showed.



Read more