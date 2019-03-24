Hundreds of thousands march for Brexit referendum

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday marched through central London calling for another referendum on Brexit as the country is caught by the Brexit impasse again, Xinhua reports.

The campaign, "Put it to the people", reportedly attracted over 1 million people.

It came after the European Union agreed to delay the Britain's departure from the EU.



By Saturday, a record-breaking online petition on Parliament's website calling for Brexit to be canceled by revoking Article 50 has attracted more than 4.3 million signatures.