Hundreds protest at U.S. Capitol against big money in U.S. politics

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - More than 600 protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday against big money in U.S. politics, prompting mass arrests by police.

The demonstration, led by Democracy Spring, a coalition of more than 100 groups, was held "to demand Congress take immediate action to end the corruption of big money in our politics and ensure free and fair elections," said Democracy Spring on its website.



Chanting slogans such as "Money out of politics," protesters held slogans on the stairs of the East Front of the Capitol, demanding Congress pass bills to limit undisclosed and big-donor money.



One of the signs read "Things go better without Koch," referring to the billionaire Koch Brothers who had planned to spend close to 900 million U.S. dollars on the 2016 presidential election.



Despite its mostly orderly organization, more than 400 sit-down protesters were arrested by police on Monday due to "unlawful demonstration activity," including crowding, obstructing and incommoding, said U.S. Capitol Police in a statement.



Source: Xinhua