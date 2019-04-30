Hungarian Ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his diplomatic mission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov has received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan András Barani on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

"Our countries marked the 5th anniversary since the establishment of strategic partnership. We have to make every effort for further strengthening of cooperation based on principles of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Minister said.



The Minister thanked Hungary for its support of Kazakhstan's initiatives, and intent to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in the international arena through regular consultations.



The Kazakh FM wished the Hungarian diplomat success. The Prime Minister of Hungary appointed András Barani as the Deputy State Secretary for External Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs Ministry of Hungary.