Hungarian company to set up enterprise in Mogilev Oblast to make corn seeds

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Mogilev Oblast administration and the Hungarian company Hungaroseed Kft have signed an agreement on cooperation. The agreement provides for setting up a joint venture in Mogilev Oblast to make corn seeds, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

A delegation of Mogilev Oblast led by First Deputy Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Oleg Chikida visited Hungary on 8-11 August. Over the course of several days members of the delegation visited a number of Hungarian agricultural enterprises, were made familiar with the Hungarian experience of growing corn hybrids, dairy business, and animal breeding.

Representatives of Mogilev Oblast and Belarusian enterprises met with officials of the Hungarian Agriculture Ministry, the country's export and import bank, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hungary and presented Mogilev Oblast's export and investment opportunities, outlined further joint steps aimed at advancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation.



As a result of the visit an agreement on cooperation was signed by the Mogilev Oblast administration and the Hungarian company Hungaroseed Kft in the Embassy of Belarus in Hungary on 10 August. In line with the agreement a joint venture will be established in Mogilev Oblast to make corn seeds. The Mogilev branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hajdu-Bihar Oblast also signed a cooperation agreement, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.