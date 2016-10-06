Hungarian expert to perform DNA test to confirm Keiki Batyr's remains

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Central State Museum Nursan Alimbai confirmed that the skull of Keiki Batyr was returned to Kazakhstan on early Thursday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Batyr's remains were delivered via charter flight that landed in Astana this morning. Right now the remains are at the Ministry of Culture and Sport. Hungarian anthropologist András Biró will perform a DNA test in order to confirm Keiki Batyr's identity before he will be laid to rest," Mr. Alimbai said Thursday.



Earlier political expert Berik Abdygaliuly wrote in a Facebook post that the skull of Keiki Batyr will be delivered to Kazakhstan from Moscow at 4:50 a.m. on October 6.

For many years the skull of the legendary batyr was kept at the Peter the Great Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography (Kunstkamera) in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Recall that in August 2016, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev promised to look into the possibility of returning the skull of Keiki Batyr to Kazakhstan during his meeting with then Prime Minister of the country Karim Massimov.

Keiki Batyr's relatives waited for hours at the airport in Astana this morning, but had no chance to see the artifact.