Hungarian investors to build three solar power plants in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Hungarian investors plan to build three solar power plants in South Kazakhstan region.

The project was discussed at a meeting held in the regional administration between Deputy Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Saparbek Tuyakbayev and the representatives of South Kaz Solar Konzortium. The parties discussed the prospects of construction of three solar power plants in Kentau, Shymkent and Turkestan towns with the total capacity of 170 MWt.

According to experts, the climate of the South Kazakhstan region is quite favorable for the project’s implementation with almost 300 sunny days a year. This will allow to save up to 25-30% of annual consumption of fuel. In heated water supply system, this figure will make up to 50% and 70%. An appropriate memorandum of cooperation was signed during the meeting.